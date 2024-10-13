GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the September 15th total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GUNGF remained flat at $19.28 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $19.28.

Get GungHo Online Entertainment alerts:

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.