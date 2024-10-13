GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the September 15th total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GUNGF remained flat at $19.28 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $19.28.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
