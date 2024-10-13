Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

Shares of GGDVY remained flat at $33.90 during trading hours on Friday. Guangdong Investment has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Guangdong Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.487 dividend. This is a boost from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.