Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Grupo Simec stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.29. Grupo Simec has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $487.42 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

