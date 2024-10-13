Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGI remained flat at $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Greystone Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 7.90%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

