Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (GREEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on October 31st

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:GREEL opened at $9.05 on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

