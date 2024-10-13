Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (GREEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on October 31st

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:GREEL opened at $9.05 on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
