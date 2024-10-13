Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares changing hands.
Great Thunder Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.
Great Thunder Gold Company Profile
Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.
