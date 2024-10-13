Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Down 60.6% in September

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Great Pacific Gold Trading Up 5.6 %
Great Pacific Gold stock traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.50. 110,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.59. Great Pacific Gold has a twelve month low of 0.25 and a twelve month high of 1.03.
About Great Pacific Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Pacific Gold
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What is a support level?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.