Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Down 60.6% in September

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Great Pacific Gold Trading Up 5.6 %

Great Pacific Gold stock traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.50. 110,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.59. Great Pacific Gold has a twelve month low of 0.25 and a twelve month high of 1.03.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company’s Papua New Guinea projects include the Arau project which consists of two granted exploration licenses covering approximately 614 square kilometers, and Kesar Creek project consists of one granted exploration license covering an area of 130 square kilometers, both located Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province, as well as the Wild Dog project consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 1422 square kilometers, located on the island of New Britain.

