Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 386,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 200,827 shares.The stock last traded at $56.90 and had previously closed at $56.41.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 433,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $22,083,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

