Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Update

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the September 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Global Business Travel Group Price Performance
NYSE GBTG opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on GBTG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBTG
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Business Travel Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.