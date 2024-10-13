Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Update

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the September 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

NYSE GBTG opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Global Business Travel Group by 299.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBTG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

