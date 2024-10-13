Glen Kruger Sells 500 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) Director Glen Kruger sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $12,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,186 shares in the company, valued at $222,668.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVI stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.96 million, a P/E ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.34. EVI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.60%.

EVI Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 118,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EVI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on EVI Industries

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

