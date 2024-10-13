Gladstone Land Co. (LANDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 29th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDP opened at $21.56 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

