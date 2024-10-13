Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lear by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.91.

Lear stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.99. 596,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,582. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $101.67 and a 12-month high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

