Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,006,000 after buying an additional 3,373,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,753,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,469 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,220,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

View Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $50.48. 9,246,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,763. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.