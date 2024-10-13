Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.90. 4,033,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,171,714. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

