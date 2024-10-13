Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 255 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 5.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of XPO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in XPO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in XPO by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:XPO traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on XPO in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.