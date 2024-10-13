Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI traded up $16.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $819.00. The company had a trading volume of 484,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,714. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $826.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $744.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $699.31.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

