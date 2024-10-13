Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 370.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.28. 230,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,041. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $136.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

