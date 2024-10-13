Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 51.4% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,089,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,051,948. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

