Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 732,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,444. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

