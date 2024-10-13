Gifto (GTO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.30 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,040,000,000 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gifto (GFT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gifto has a current supply of 1,040,000,000 with 1,037,167,539.1891176 in circulation. The last known price of Gifto is 0.01743459 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,325,588.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gifto.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

