Gibson Capital LLC Sells 858 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gibson Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 689,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $199.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.98. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $199.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.