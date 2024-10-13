Gibson Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after buying an additional 1,798,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,418,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,006,000 after buying an additional 140,394 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,865,000 after buying an additional 69,346 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BSV opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
