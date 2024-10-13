Gibson Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $532.71 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $533.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.78. The firm has a market cap of $482.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

