GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as €23.25 ($25.55) and last traded at €23.10 ($25.38). Approximately 71,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.95 ($25.22).

GFT Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $608.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.95.

About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

