Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Down 58.6% in September

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Getinge AB (publ) stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.29. 7,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.82. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.85.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $776.85 million during the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.