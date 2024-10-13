Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gestamp Automoción Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GMPUF opened at $2.75 on Friday. Gestamp Automoción has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Gestamp Automoción Company Profile

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. The company offers body-in-white products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

