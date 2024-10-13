Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gestamp Automoción Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GMPUF opened at $2.75 on Friday. Gestamp Automoción has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.
Gestamp Automoción Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gestamp Automoción
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.