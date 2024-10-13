German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.66 and traded as high as $39.79. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 53,644 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, German American Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. On average, analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 484,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,785.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 484,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,785.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane B. Medley bought 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,936.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,078 shares of company stock valued at $150,203. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

