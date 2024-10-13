GeniuX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12,586.91 (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $12,586.91 and approximately $0.13 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeniuX has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00254680 BTC.

GeniuX Token Profile

GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,209,628 tokens. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com.

GeniuX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeniuX (IUX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. GeniuX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GeniuX is 0.00019502 USD and is up 7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $149.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genius-assets.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

