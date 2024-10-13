Geegoopuzzle Tops One Day Volume of $409,912.77 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00006933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $652.95 million and approximately $409,912.77 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.35860173 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $625,720.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

