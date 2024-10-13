Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 129 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after buying an additional 907,972 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,780 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $104.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $105.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.40.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

