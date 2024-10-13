Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 199.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 80.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

