Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,159 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $135.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.38. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

