Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $127.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.09.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

