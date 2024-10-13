Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,384 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. NIKE’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

