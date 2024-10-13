Gas (GAS) Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Gas has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $4.27 or 0.00006813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $252.50 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254705 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Neo platform. Gas has a current supply of 64,992,331. The last known price of Gas is 4.33152749 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $20,759,068.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neo.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.