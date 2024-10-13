GAP (NYSE:GAP) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Argus raised GAP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

NYSE:GAP opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GAP has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,507,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

