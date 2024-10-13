Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.77. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 16,626 shares changing hands.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

