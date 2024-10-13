Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of GLXZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,688. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a P/E ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

