Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Gala has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $763.79 million and approximately $54.16 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254562 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,987,511,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,963,351,711 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala (GALA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gala has a current supply of 36,981,360,205.14553 with 34,957,200,069.130905 in circulation. The last known price of Gala is 0.02187547 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 467 active market(s) with $63,024,440.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gala.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.