Fusionist (ACE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $78.93 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $78.93 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.09097192 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $8,666,799.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

