Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 253.3% from the September 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of FGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 10,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,845. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Fundamental Global has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.76.

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter. Fundamental Global had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%.

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

