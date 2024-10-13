FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 116.9% in September

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 63,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $13.88.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

