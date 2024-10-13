FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Stock Holdings Reduced by McCarthy & Cox

McCarthy & Cox reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November makes up about 5.8% of McCarthy & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. McCarthy & Cox owned about 2.31% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNOV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 89,294 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FNOV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. 8,395 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $655.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

