FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Position Lessened by McCarthy & Cox

McCarthy & Cox reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January accounts for 2.3% of McCarthy & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McCarthy & Cox owned about 0.76% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 478.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FJAN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $44.84. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $788.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

