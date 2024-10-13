Fruits (FRTS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $52,874.80

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $52,874.80 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00254041 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fruits (FRTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fruits has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,066,845,546.9 in circulation. The last known price of Fruits is 0.00001171 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $48,912.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fruitsblockchain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

