Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Up 50.9% in September

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,902. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

