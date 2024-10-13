Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Up 43.5% in September

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 855.0 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Fraport stock remained flat at $52.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418. Fraport has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

