Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Up 43.5% in September

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 855.0 days.
Fraport Stock Performance
Fraport stock remained flat at $52.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418. Fraport has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66.
Fraport Company Profile
