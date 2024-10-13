Frankly (CVE:TLK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares traded.
Frankly Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44.
About Frankly
Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.
