Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $15,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,286,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,208,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,626,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,696,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,807,000 after buying an additional 120,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,260,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,597,000 after buying an additional 47,311 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63, a PEG ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.53.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

