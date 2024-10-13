Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and traded as high as $79.32. Formula One Group shares last traded at $78.82, with a volume of 1,106,739 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Formula One Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Formula One Group news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

